ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings

By KEN MAGUIRE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07loun_0iGxkFF500

LONDON — (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London.

Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dalton took first-team snaps again Friday with Winston missing a third consecutive practice because of a back injury.

“I'll be ready if my number is called," Dalton said. “I've been in this situation before where you're the backup and have to step in and play."

The team's injury report listed Winston (back/ankle) as doubtful to play in the NFL’s first international game of the season, while wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were all ruled out.

Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen said they'll “take it to the last minute, but I think it's doubtful" that Winston plays.

“Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go,” Allen said. “He's performed at a high level in our league and that's really one of the big reasons why we brought him here is in case he's called upon, we feel highly confident that he can go in and do the job.”

Dalton has played twice before in London as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. They lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, three years after a 27-27 tie against Washington, then led by Cousins.

“They're used to all the ties in soccer, so they didn't think anything of it,” he said of the nearly 85,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Winston had been playing through a back injury but was held out of practice all week.

“I don’t think his body responded quite the way we anticipated over the first couple of days,” Allen said.

Earlier in the week, Winston said he was preparing to play against the Vikings.

Winston has thrown for 858 yards with four TD passes and five interceptions in three games. He has completed 63.5% of his passes.

Dalton stepped in to start nine games for the Cowboys in 2020 after Dallas starter Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes that season, throwing for 2,170 yards with 14 TDs and eight interceptions.

The Saints are Dalton’s fourth team in as many years after he spent his first nine seasons as a starter for the Bengals.

Last year, Dalton appeared in eight games and made six starts for Chicago, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Running back Mark Ingram gave Dalton a shout-out Friday during the quarterback's news conference.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith said Dalton “looks comfortable ... so everything looks good from my point of view.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Action News Jax

Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart

Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
NFL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return home against Houston

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars return home on Sunday to face their division rival Houston Texans. The Jags are 2 - 2 on the season, having lost last Sunday to Philadelphia, 29 - 21. The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K is excited to return for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Dak Prescott
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Week 5: Wide Receiver rankings

That loud noise you heard Sunday was the collective sigh of relief let out by Justin Jefferson fantasy managers who watched him bounce back in a major way following duds in Weeks 2-3. All Jefferson did against the New Orleans Saints in London was snag a season-high 10 receptions on a season-high 13 targets, racking up 147 yards to go with a rushing touchdown.
NFL
Action News Jax

LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game

LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game. TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.
GILBERT, AZ
Action News Jax

NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

The pressures of the NFL were getting to Marcus Smith II. He hadn't lived up to the expectations of being Philadelphia's first-round pick, which led to anxiety, depression, panic attacks, being released by the Eagles — and a move across the country to Seattle. Smith didn’t talk about his mental health because he didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t tough enough to play in the league.
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy