Oasis Guitarist Bonehead Shares Health Status After Cancer Diagnosis

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has been open with fans about receiving treatment for tonsil cancer , and has shared some good news: the cancer's gone!

The Oasis guitarist posted the positive update on Twitter, writing: "Updated on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know. Thank you especially to the team at @TheChristieNHS , into recovery now and see you all soon."

Bonehead revealed his cancer diagnosis in April. “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Aside from being bandmates in Oasis until Bonehead's departure in 1999, the guitarist played in Liam Gallagher 's other band Beady Eye as well as his solo live band. Gallagher sent kind words to his bandmate after the news became public, and celebrated the news that he was cancer free. "YES BONEHEAD WE KNEW YOUD KICK ITS ARSE," he wrote on Twitter . "SOOOOO F**KING HAPPY GUINNESS LG x" tweets below.

See Bonehead's tweet below.