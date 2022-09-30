Read full article on original website
Lucy Kennedy says having a teenager is frightening but daughters still think she's a 'cool mom'
Lucy Kennedy says it’s frightening being a mum to a pre-teen as she realises how quickly her children have grown up. The bubbly broadcaster is parents to Jack, who turns 13 this year, and young daughters Holly and Jess whom she shares with husband Richard Governey. Five-year-old Jess started...
See inside Mary Kennedy's gorgeous family home before making the decision to downsize
Mary Kennedy may now be retired from her broadcasting duties at RTE, but that has done little to diminish the love the Irish public holds for her, or her longstand relationship with the national broadcaster. Soon after stepping down from her decades-long career, Mary surprised everyone by taking part in...
Nicky Byrne gives special shout out to daughter Gia as he misses Irish dancing competition while on tour
Nicky Byrne has shared an adorable moment with fans as he made a special shout out during his most recent gig. The Westlife star made a sweet gesture for his daughter Gia, as he missed her Irish dancing competition due to being on tour. He and the rest of the...
Marty Whelan rules presenting Dancing with the Stars following Nicky Byrne's shock departure
Marty Whelan has ruled himself out of presenting Dancing with the Stars following Nicky Byrne's shock departure from the role. The legendary RTÉ star was initially in the running for the high profile gig ahead of the show's launch back in January 2017. But now he is focusing on...
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie and Billy 'all muck in' to help with their baby brother Ted
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie, aged nine, and seven-year-old Billy "all muck in" to help with their baby brother Ted at home. Sadie became a big sister once again and Billy became a big brother when Ted arrived into the world at Christmas 2020. The writer and actress revealed that time...
Home and Away’s Sophie Dillman’s health battle: Chronic illness and first date disaster with co-star
Sophie Dillman has captured the hearts of Home and Away viewers with her portrayal of Ziggy Astoni. The character has dealt with some heavy storylines, from her troubled past to discovering her husband Brody’s affair. But away from the soap, the actress opened up about suffering from endometriosis and...
Emmerdale’s Danny Miller’s new life after soap: Dream wedding, fatherhood and dealing with anxiety
Fans are celebrating as long-time star of Emmerdale Danny Miller has reprised his role as Aaron Dingle. The award winning actor has appeared on the popular soap on-and-off since 2014 and has returned for the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations. But over the past 12 months he has kept himself...
Louise Duffy looks sensational as she gets some ‘much needed time’ with Paul Galvin
Louise Duffy looked sensational as she got some “much needed time” with her husband Paul Galvin. The married couple got all dressed up after a day soaking up the sun on their holidays. The family jetted off to Spain with her daughters and other family members for a...
Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job
Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
Meet Miss Luna: Irish woman lifts the lid on the world of Instagram famous dogs
All of us love our pets, but some people are more happy than others to share that love publicly. Hailey Rose loves her pup Miss Luna so much that she started an Instagram page dedicated to her - which now has thousands of followers. The singer dedicates much of her...
Davy Fitzgerald and wife Sharon O'Loughlin welcome first child together
Ireland's Fittest Family star Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sharon O'Loughlin have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Sharon gave birth to little Dáithí Óg back in May, but the couple kept the news quiet until now. Davy said the new arrival is "one of...
Anna Geary says she's living life in her dad's honour after he passed away
Anna Geary has told how she’s living her life in her late dad’s honour — and opened up about some of the lessons that she learned from him. The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach’s father, Michael, passed away in March this year after a “short, aggressive illness”.
David McCullagh’s family life: Marriage to RTE journalist, daughter’s emigration and career
David McCullagh has been a regular face on RTE since joining the station as a political correspondent in 2001. The journalist is now adding another milestone to his stellar career as he becomes one of the new hosts of Monday Night Live. When he isn’t busy keeping people up-to-date on...
EastEnders' Linda Henry's life away from Shirley Carter - husband of 30 years and grown up daughter
Linda Henry has become one of the most recognisable faces in soap land thanks to her role as Shirley Carter on EastEnders. The actress first appeared on Albert Square back in 2006, and has dealt with her fair share of heartache and drama over the years. From dealing with the...
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
RTE's Nina Carberry opens up about Tayto Park wedding and 10 year marriage to 'rock' Ted Walsh Jr
Nina Carberry is back on our screens after taking the glitterball trophy on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, the legendary jockey is stepping up as the new coach on RTE’s Fittest Family. Off screen, you’re likely to still find the Meath-native on a horse track or with...
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism. In an emotionally charged episode of the RTE series The Keys To My Life, host Brendan Courtney takes a trip down memory lane with famed singer turned senator Frances Black. Together, Frances and Brendan visit the...
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with private boyfriend
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with her private boyfriend. The actress, who plays the character of Dearbhla Dillon, is in a long-term relationships and he is definitely up to date on her latest storylines. But Maria teased that there is no romance on the...
Ireland AM's Alan Hughes shares sweet snap with husband Karl Broderick as they mark anniversary
Alan Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick marked a big anniversary this weekend as they celebrated 29 years together. The Ireland AM presenter took to social media to share a photo of them both to mark the special day. They were suited and booted in the snap as they stepped...
Limerick mum says hormone replacement therapy has changed her life after menopause
Limerick woman Fiona Robinson experienced symptoms of menopause for eight years until she finally “joined up the dots” – and now she wants to help prevent other women from making the same mistake she did. When she was in her mid-40s, the mum of one started to...
