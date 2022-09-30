ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Pawleys Island pier collapses as Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina coast

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A pier on Pawleys Island has collapsed as Hurricane Ian batters the South Carolina coast on Friday.

The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure. They said the pier was “floating south.”

    Pawleys Island pier collapses during Ian (Pawleys Island PD)
    Pawleys Island pier collapses during Ian (Pawleys Island PD)

The Category 1 storm has been sitting off the South Carolina coast for much of the morning Friday. It is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Georgetown.

Law enforcement also reported high water from coastal flooding and storm surge as the hurricane neared the coast. Residents and pets were rescued from a home off Myrtle Avenue.

    Tidal Surge on Springs Ave. (Pawleys Island PD)
    Flooding on Myrtle Ave. (Pawleys Island PD)
    Water rescue on Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)
    Tidal Surge in Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)

Pawleys Island PD also shared photos of tidal surge impacting Springs Avenue. “The flooding has been catastrophic. Please stay away from the area,” police said.

