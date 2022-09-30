ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An informational picket outside of Lansing’s McLaren Hospital gave nurses a chance to take their frustrations and complaints about working conditions public Monday. They are hoping to get the hospital’s attention. Nurses at McLaren are demanding the hospital addresses staffing issues that provides a...
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for Stephanie Lee Willson

Stephanie Lee Willson, age 66, of Portland, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on April 4, 1956 in Lansing the daughter of Keith and Delores (Hawk) Davis. Stephanie was a member of the Penway Church of God in Lansing and enjoyed baking, arts and crafts. Her greatest love was for her family and providing daycare for young children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sally Sue Davis. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; son, David Willson; daughter, Shawn (Matt) Brooks; grandchildren, Josiah and Malachi Brooks; siblings, Dan Davis, Carolyn (Gordon) Dickinson, Bob (Carla) Davis, Rhonda (Dave Soltow) Dick and Scott (Missy) Davis; in-laws, Diana Kerbyson and Dennis (Danielle) Willson; many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Rev. Matt Brooks at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh Rd.; Lansing. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
