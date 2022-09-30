Stephanie Lee Willson, age 66, of Portland, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on April 4, 1956 in Lansing the daughter of Keith and Delores (Hawk) Davis. Stephanie was a member of the Penway Church of God in Lansing and enjoyed baking, arts and crafts. Her greatest love was for her family and providing daycare for young children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sally Sue Davis. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; son, David Willson; daughter, Shawn (Matt) Brooks; grandchildren, Josiah and Malachi Brooks; siblings, Dan Davis, Carolyn (Gordon) Dickinson, Bob (Carla) Davis, Rhonda (Dave Soltow) Dick and Scott (Missy) Davis; in-laws, Diana Kerbyson and Dennis (Danielle) Willson; many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Rev. Matt Brooks at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh Rd.; Lansing. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

