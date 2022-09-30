Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An informational picket outside of Lansing’s McLaren Hospital gave nurses a chance to take their frustrations and complaints about working conditions public Monday. They are hoping to get the hospital’s attention. Nurses at McLaren are demanding the hospital addresses staffing issues that provides a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
‘These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,’ activist says
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
Nurses ratify $273M compensation deal with Michigan Medicine
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan nurses union has ratified its contract with the UM Health System and Michigan Medicine, guaranteeing a $273-million compensation package during the next four years. The UM Professional Nurses Council approved the contract late Saturday, Oct. 1, after more than seven months of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
go955.com
Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs
According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
Vapes, dip and more added to banned tobacco list at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Eleven years ago, the University of Michigan banned smoking on campus. Back then, that just meant cigarettes or cigars. However, the university has updated its smoke-free policy to add new tobacco products made popular in the last decade, including vaping and e-cigarettes, officials said. The policy...
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
Burglars assault mother of 3 in Lansing home
Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Stephanie Lee Willson
Stephanie Lee Willson, age 66, of Portland, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on April 4, 1956 in Lansing the daughter of Keith and Delores (Hawk) Davis. Stephanie was a member of the Penway Church of God in Lansing and enjoyed baking, arts and crafts. Her greatest love was for her family and providing daycare for young children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sally Sue Davis. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; son, David Willson; daughter, Shawn (Matt) Brooks; grandchildren, Josiah and Malachi Brooks; siblings, Dan Davis, Carolyn (Gordon) Dickinson, Bob (Carla) Davis, Rhonda (Dave Soltow) Dick and Scott (Missy) Davis; in-laws, Diana Kerbyson and Dennis (Danielle) Willson; many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Rev. Matt Brooks at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh Rd.; Lansing. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Comments / 1