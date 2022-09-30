ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian

By Jenny Goldsberry
 4 days ago

A s Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida , its wildlife is being transported with it.

Posts across social media have captured alligators and even a shark in flooded neighborhoods. One user posted a photo of an alligator swimming through a flooded home in Florida during the hurricane.


Another captured a gator floating down a flooded neighborhood street.

CHILD DIES AFTER 19TH-STORY BALCONY FALL WHILE FAMILY WAITS OUT HURRICANE


One alligator was spotted on the beach near Pensacola Bay Bridge, dipping into some ocean water. Alligators are freshwater creatures by nature.


Fort Myers saw a shark thrashing around one of its neighborhoods that flooded.


One man recorded an alligator wandering his neighborhood from inside his home, citing it as the reason he wouldn't evacuate. Another woman photographed an alligator laying out on her driveway after the hurricane had already passed.

Florida's Wildlife Commission reported 442 unprovoked bite incidents from alligators between 1948 to 2021, with 26 resulting in fatalities. During a two-week period in July, the state saw three separate alligator attacks . Alligators are found in every one of the state's 67 counties.

"Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one," the Wildlife Commission recommends on its website . "Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water."

Comments / 44

princess
3d ago

Well Florida has the gators roaming around and shark infested waters so if a hurricane hits it’s most likely your gonna see them in your streets

Reply(1)
8
Night Owl ?
2d ago

omg!!....I can't even imagine.. like a horror movie 🎬 I'm so sorry for everyone affected by this incredibly powerful storm 😔 🙏 😢

Reply
5
Antithesis
2d ago

Gators, sharks, snakes and flotillas of fire ants should all be expected to be found in the flood waters.

Reply
7
blackchronicle.com

Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida

JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Outsider.com

Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO

An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
BOCANEWSNOW

IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
