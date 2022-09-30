SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian



A s Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida , its wildlife is being transported with it.

Posts across social media have captured alligators and even a shark in flooded neighborhoods. One user posted a photo of an alligator swimming through a flooded home in Florida during the hurricane.



Another captured a gator floating down a flooded neighborhood street.

One alligator was spotted on the beach near Pensacola Bay Bridge, dipping into some ocean water. Alligators are freshwater creatures by nature.



Fort Myers saw a shark thrashing around one of its neighborhoods that flooded.



One man recorded an alligator wandering his neighborhood from inside his home, citing it as the reason he wouldn't evacuate. Another woman photographed an alligator laying out on her driveway after the hurricane had already passed.

Florida's Wildlife Commission reported 442 unprovoked bite incidents from alligators between 1948 to 2021, with 26 resulting in fatalities. During a two-week period in July, the state saw three separate alligator attacks . Alligators are found in every one of the state's 67 counties.

"Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one," the Wildlife Commission recommends on its website . "Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water."