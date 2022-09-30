ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Home health, nursing homes look for year-end breaks in spending deal

Long-term care and home health providers are ramping up pleas for financial relief in a year-end congressional spending deal, testing their influence against a other health interests trying to tuck favorable provisions in the must-pass bill. Why it matters: The wrangling over health care "extenders" is an annual rite, but...
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios Philadelphia

Penn researchers explore how COVID misinformation hampers child vax rates

Misinformation remains a big reason why only about 30% of American children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, UPenn researchers found in a new study. Why it matters: Health officials have been raising alarm over the potential of low child vaccination rates fueling transmission and carrying the risk of severe illness for some of our nation's youngest, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy