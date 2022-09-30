Misinformation remains a big reason why only about 30% of American children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, UPenn researchers found in a new study. Why it matters: Health officials have been raising alarm over the potential of low child vaccination rates fueling transmission and carrying the risk of severe illness for some of our nation's youngest, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO