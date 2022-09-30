Read full article on original website
Home health, nursing homes look for year-end breaks in spending deal
Long-term care and home health providers are ramping up pleas for financial relief in a year-end congressional spending deal, testing their influence against a other health interests trying to tuck favorable provisions in the must-pass bill. Why it matters: The wrangling over health care "extenders" is an annual rite, but...
Penn researchers explore how COVID misinformation hampers child vax rates
Misinformation remains a big reason why only about 30% of American children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, UPenn researchers found in a new study. Why it matters: Health officials have been raising alarm over the potential of low child vaccination rates fueling transmission and carrying the risk of severe illness for some of our nation's youngest, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
