Florida State

SFGate

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock, who...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess

Former President Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling granting the Department of Justice access to classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump filed an emergency request with the court on Tuesday, arguing that the 11th Circuit Court didn’t have the authority to reverse...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in classified docs case

Former US president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the legal tussle over classified documents seized in the FBI raid of his Florida home. The FBI, in the affidavit used to justify the August 8 raid on Trump's home, said it was conducting a criminal investigation into "improper removal and storage of classified information" and "unlawful concealment of government records."
POTUS
SFGate

Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association...
LOS ANGELES, CA

