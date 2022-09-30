ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Florida is a beautiful place to live despite the danger

Recently, I had the privilege to witness Mother Nature at her best and her worst when hurricane Ian came to visit Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was the first hurricane to strike since my family moved to Manatee County from Lake County last year. It was an enlightening experience to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Don’t get scammed while trying to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Thinking of donating to hurricane relief? Our friends at Seniors vs. Crime are warning that you better be sure you don’t get scammed. Before sending your money to a charity, there are some resources you can use to ensure that your money is being used the way you want it to be.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy