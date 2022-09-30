Read full article on original website
Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and...
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police released video in a double shooting that left two injured last week, one in critical condition. An 18-year-old and 25-year-old man were riding their bikes when they were ambushed with gunfire on the 6100 block of Market Street on September 30. Police say two suspects fired...
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
Driver facing charges after shooting incident in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood
A driver is facing charges after a shooting in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police looking for suspect after man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man and two girls were struck by a fleeing vehicle last month, and now police say a man is wanted in connection to the hit-and-run. Andre Shuford, 53, is accused of hitting all three victims at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets on September 2, then leaving them behind.
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton
The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
Philly road rage incident results in shooting: report
A road rage dispute in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia ended in a shooting, NBC10 is reporting, citing police. The traffic incident that would turn violent began on Saturday evening when the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee SUV and Chevrolet van got into a dispute on Ridge Avenue, according to police. The driver of the van at some point got out and pounded on the hood of the SUV before getting back into the vehicle, according to NBC10.
Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks
KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
Philadelphia police officer injured after crash in Spring Garden
A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after a crash in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
