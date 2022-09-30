Former Purdue Basketball Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Commits to Illinois

Four-star recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who decommitted from the Purdue basketball program on Aug. 3, is now committed to Illinois.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star combo guard out of Montverde Academy in Florida who decommitted from the Purdue basketball program in August, pledged his commitment to Big Ten rival Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Friday.

“I ultimately chose Illinois because they jumped into the opening of my recruitment early and hard, and prioritized me,” Lawhorn told On3.com. “Coach (Brad) Underwood is an intense coach, so I think he will bring the best out of me. They believe in me more than anyone else, and they showed that!”

Gibbs-Lawhorn, a native of Lafayette, Ind., is entering his senior season of high school basketball. He is a top-100 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports . He started his high school career at McCutcheon before spending the last two years at preparatory schools in Utah and Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect held offers from Illinois, Purdue, Indiana and Memphis. He visited the Fighting Illini on Thursday, Sept. 22, before his commitment was announced.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is the 14th-ranked player in the class of 2023 at his position and is rated as the eighth-highest prospect in the state of Florida. He originally committed to the Boilermakers on Dec. 16, 2021, after Matt Painter and the team's coaching staff extended an offer in September.

Four-star guard Myles Colvin from Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis is currently the only recruit committed to Purdue basketball from the class of 2023. He is another top-100 recruit and is rated as the third-highest player in the state of Indiana.