Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new report says Illinois’ economy passed $1 trillion in annualized Gross Domestic Product in 2022. The Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign used federal data for the report that also shows Illinois pacing above other Midwest states, thanks to a boost provided by Chicago. Illinois is the fifth state to top $1 trillion in annualized GDP.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO