Florida State

How much will the damage from Hurricane Ian cost?

Mark Friedlander, Director of Corporate Communications for the Insurance Information Institute, joins John to talk about how much the damage will cost as a result of Hurricane Ian. Mark also explains kind of insurance people have or don’t have in Florida and what their next steps are.
Wintrust Business Minute: Illinois economy passes $1 trillion in annualized gross domestic product

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new report says Illinois’ economy passed $1 trillion in annualized Gross Domestic Product in 2022. The Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign used federal data for the report that also shows Illinois pacing above other Midwest states, thanks to a boost provided by Chicago. Illinois is the fifth state to top $1 trillion in annualized GDP.
How to avoid becoming a victim of road rage

Trooper Genelle Jones with the Illinois State Police joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rise in road rage incidents in the state and what you should do to avoid being in that type of situation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
