2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded
DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit's west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with...
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
A judge has dismissed charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
'The car is gone in seconds': Downriver police warn of 'dangerous' thieves stealing Dodge Chargers
The recent theft of a Dodge Charger and a high speed chase with the suspected thieves has police in Wyandotte putting out a warning to car owners.
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
LOOK: Extremely Rare ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Black bear sightings are not uncommon in the United States. However, “spirit bear” sightings—black bears that bear white or blonde coats—are much less common. That fact makes a recent recorded sighting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that much more remarkable. See a photo of the mystical bruin below.
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
Detroit woman found shot to death in business plaza parking lot, police still looking for shooter
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business plaza around 3:30 a.m. near Davison and Livernois.
Woman arrested, charged in armed Fifth Third Bank robbery in Warren
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged the Detroit woman, 33, with Bank Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Felony Firearm offenses. The formal arraignment is slated for later in the day on Friday (9/30).
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
