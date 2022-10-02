Jaguars vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 online right now

It's time for the Jaguars vs Eagles live stream, which gives us a heated homecoming game for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. Despite winning the city of Philadelphia its lone Super Bowl, Pederson was fired after losing the locker room at the end of the 2020 season. Since then, he has taken the Jaguars from the laughing stock of the entire league to a surprisingly competitive 2-1 team.

The Eagles are no joke though. Second-year head coach Nick Sirianni and star quarterback Jalen Hurts have the Eagles as the lone undefeated team in the NFL. Expect them to be the favorites in this exciting NFL live stream .

Jaguars vs Eagles channel, start time

The Jaguars vs Eagles live stream airs today (Sunday, Oct. 2).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Going into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season we were already down to two undefeated teams. Then the Dolphins lost to the Bengals Thursday night, leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the lone undefeated team in the NFL. With the Jaguars coming into town, Eagles fans will surely think 4-0 is a lock.

But this isn't last year's Jacksonville Jaguars. Urban Meyer was fired partway through the season last year after completely losing the locker room and (allegedly) kicking kicker Josh Lambo (the irony). The season ended up being a total disaster, save that it gave Jacksonville the number one pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

The combination of a few years of high draft picks and the hiring of Doug Pederson seems to have done wonders. Pederson is not without his own controversy — though nothing compared to Meyer. Pederson was fired by the Eagles at the end of 2020, a season that ended with him taking his starters out of a winnable division game against the Washington Football Team (now Commanders). Accusations of tanking followed and Pederson did not survive long, though the marriage was already strained by that point.

So is this a revenge game for a Super Bowl-winning head coach? Or is it an inevitable win for a dominant Eagles team that has outscored opponents 86-50 through three weeks? According to the Action Network , the Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites against the Jaguars, so clearly they think it's the latter.

The inactives for today are as follows:

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Montaric Brown, LB K'Lavon Chaisson, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, WR Zay Jones, WR Kendric Pryor, OG Cole Van Lanen

Philadelphia Eagles: S Reed Blankenship, QB Ian Book, CB Avonte Maddox, DE Janarius Robinson, RB Boston Scott, OG Josh Sills

How to watch Jaguars vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Jaguars vs Eagles you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN ( we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Jaguars vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . It is also available through CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus , provided your local CBS network has the game.

Big Week 4 games

• Bills vs Ravens live stream

• Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 2)

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want. Otherwise, the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services . Fubo TV Standard package costs $70 per month.

Or if you're OK with just watching the Jaguars vs Eagles live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus .

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket . Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Jaguars vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jaguars vs Eagles.

Jaguars vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Jaguars vs Eagles on Sky Sports , the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Eagles live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Jaguars vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jaguars vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jaguars vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Unfortunately, Aussies will not find the Jaguars vs Eagles live stream via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel . If you want to watch, you will need to watch using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .