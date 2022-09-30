UPDATE: BCSO: Man in custody after stand-off at Callaway home

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Sheriff’s have arrested a man that ran from them and barricaded himself in his home.

Officials said they received a complaint that Scott Mario Lombardi stole a vehicle.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Lombardi fled to his home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase in Callaway, according to the BCSO.

According to records, a warrant was obtained for grand theft. BCSO SWAT and BCSO Negotiation team joined the deputies on scene.

Deputies said Lombardi, 41, was taken into custody. He is charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges.

A previous version of the story is below:

