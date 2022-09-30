ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

UPDATE: BCSO: Man in custody after stand-off at Callaway home

By Cortney Evans, S. Brady Calhoun
 4 days ago

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Sheriff’s have arrested a man that ran from them and barricaded himself in his home.

Officials said they received a complaint that Scott Mario Lombardi stole a vehicle.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Lombardi fled to his home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase in Callaway, according to the BCSO.

According to records, a warrant was obtained for grand theft. BCSO SWAT and BCSO Negotiation team joined the deputies on scene.

Deputies said Lombardi, 41, was taken into custody. He is charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges.

A previous version of the story is below:

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man allegedly ran from Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and has barricaded himself inside a home in Callaway, deputies said Friday.

The ongoing incident is at a home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase Circle in Callaway, deputies said. They added that a deputy attempted to pull over the man on the suspicion that he stole a vehicle. Instead of stopping he drove to his home and ran inside.

“BCSO deputies have blocked off the road to the home to any through traffic,” officials wrote. “A member of the BCSO Negotiation Team has responded to the scene. Grand theft warrants have been obtained on the suspect.”

