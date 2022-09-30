Read full article on original website
Related
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
Candidly Yours: The Fashion Week Grab Bag
Shooting parties is something of a guessing game when it comes to actually being able to “see” who is who in the ever dimly lit (bordering on pitch-black) settings that the “NYFW party” du jour relies on for its exclusive allure. No lights, no candles. Maybe, maybe, if you’re keen, you’ll clock a low-watt minibulb in the softest white that ever existed, covered by an absolutely opaque vintage lampshade, on a side table in a grim corner, or a ceramic retro sconce with an adobe color finish, emitting zero light and mounted way higher than even a very tall person’s...
US News and World Report
Veteran Designer Yamamoto Dazzles With His Unconventional Style at Paris Fashion Week
PARIS (Reuters) - Models draped in asymetrical outerwear, loosely tailored dresses and ruffled detailing showcased Yohji Yamamoto's spring summer collection on Friday in Paris, his latest lineup of poetically unstructured designs. The 79 year-old Japanese designer's hypnotic voice rang out from the soundtrack as models slowly paraded his signature colour:...
Comments / 0