Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
How to boost parent engagement? Modesto City Schools staff spell out successes to trustees
“It is so beautiful to get in touch with everyone,” a mother tells trustees of the help provided by parent ambassadors.
Muhlenberg Weekly
Swim into the semester
The intramural swim team has made its return to Muhlenberg after a long hiatus spearheaded by two students, Noah Rones `26 and Elizabeth Abrams `26. There has not been a swim club or intramural team since 2016. “Over the summer, Noah and I connected over our shared interest in forming...
