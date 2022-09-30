ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF sales tax…UND construction & digital ranking

Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it fell 0.2% in July, the Commerce Department.
KFYR-TV

North Dakota economy strong despite likely recession nationwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recession lurking just around the corner. But economists in North Dakota say the state’s economy is strong. According to a quarterly report published by North Dakota State University, the national economy’s outlook is “bleak.” But in North Dakota, unemployment has continued its downward trend to about 2.5% and economist Jeremy Jackson anticipates strong tax collections for 2022.
ECONOMY
KNOX News Radio

ND trade team heads to Japan

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is leading a 35 member delegation on a week-long trade and investment mission to Japan. North Dakota’s exports to Japan total over $40 million dollars in 2021 – making it one of the state’s top ten export markets. The team includes state Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring…members of the North Dakota Trade Office…Department of Commerce…Bank of North Dakota…NDSU and UND representatives.
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks middle schoolers taking action to inspire change

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The roar of the lunch room is as much a part of the school experience as math, reading and writing. However, it’s a sound that hasn’t been heard much this year at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks. “It seemed more...
fightinghawks.com

North Dakota jumps to No. 3 in national polls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Following a 5-1 exhibition victory over Manitoba on Saturday, the University of North Dakota hockey program jumped to No. 3 in both national polls released on Monday. UND received a singular first place vote in the DCU/USCHO Poll, with NCHC teams making up three of...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
KNOX News Radio

UND is 22nd in FCS poll

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (Oct. 3) 1. North Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley), 1,338 points (45 first-place votes) 2. South Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley), 1,276 (3) 3. Montana (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), 1,256 (6) 4. Montana State (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky), 1,163. 5. Sacramento State (4-0,...
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
tsln.com

North Dakota Fall Angus Tour held Sept. 17-19

There was something for everyone on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the ND Angus Association. Angus enthusiasts from across the country, toured through Southwestern North Dakota recently, on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA). People from twelve states came together September 17th through 19th in Dickinson and set out to view the areas Angus cattle ranches. The tour group put on roughly 585 miles on the two-day excursion, that toured 14 Angus breeders’ operations.
Fairfield Sun Times

North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session

(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
