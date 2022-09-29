ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

More than 55,000 diapers donated during Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All September long KATV partnered with the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank to help provide diapers to Arkansas families struggling to afford basic necessities. The final count was more than 55,000 diapers donated during our third annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive. On Monday, staff from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Ballet Arkansas presents: 'Dracula'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ballet Arkansas is one of America's Top 100 Ballet Companies and they are bringing their wildly popular multimedia ballet "Dracula" to stages in Central and Northwest Arkansas this October, just in time for Halloween. Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, the ballet is a tale...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

UCA professor appointed to serve on state review board

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ann Bryan, a University of Central Arkansas professor, was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the state review board, according to a news release. The review board consists of 11 members that work with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to make nominations...
ARKANSAS STATE

