ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta needs to sign this contract”

By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia took to social media today to badger Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis about him losing his pen to sign the contract to face him. Kingry (23-0, 19 KOs) is in a position where he’s chasing a fight against the seemingly reluctant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois to face Lucas Browne in November

By Brian Witter: Daniel Dubois will be making his next defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in November, according to Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan. They had been hoping that Dillian Whyte would be the next opponent for the 25-year-old...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Two Division World Champion Eder Jofre Passes!

By Ken Hissner: The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of bantamweight and featherweight world champion Eder Jofre, who passed away on October 2 at age 86. “Eder Jofre blended classic boxing skills with power to become a world champion in two...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson, CA
Carson, CA
Sports
City
Coachella, CA
Local
California Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Dereck Chisora sent contract for Tyson Fury fight

By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora has received a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a December clash, says Eddie Hearn. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is another name in the mix for Fury to fight on December 3rd. The other name that has been bandied about is Manuel...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight

MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Adames
Person
Erickson Lubin
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Benn’s positive drug test

By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr reacted in shock at today’s public workout about the positive drug test by Conor Benn ahead of their scheduled fight this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’s hoping the BBBofC and the promoters can...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn does one million PPV buys predicts Eddie Hearn

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn is predicting Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn does one million PPV buys on DAZN and Virgin for Saturday’s fight on October 8th at the O2 Arena in London. Hearn believes that Eubank Jr-Benn will be hugely successful, the biggest fight he’s ever been...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbc#Showtime
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua’s next fight possible for Dec.17th says Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says the date they’re looking at for Anthony Joshua’s next fight is on December 17th, now that his mega-clash against Tyson Fury is no longer happening. Hearn didn’t say who the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) could be fighting on...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Robert Helenius happy being underdog against Deontay Wilder

By Robert Segal: Robert Helenius says he likes being the underdog against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for their fight on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) comes into the fight with a three-fight winning streak in...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn in jeopardy after Conor’s failed test

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday night against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is attempting to have the fight go ahead. However, the British Boxing Board...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation

By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

“Eubank is taking Conor Benn lightly” says Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Chris Eubank Jr is taking Conor Benn lightly for their fight this Saturday, October 8th, at the O2 Arena in London. Hearn sees Eubank Jr. eating whatever he wants during the build-up to the fight, and he feels this is a sign that he’s overlooking the young 26-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Fury vs. Joshua is OFF!

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight is off for December 3rd. Hearn says the two deadlines Fury set has passed, and he hasn’t heard back from George Warren. Moreover, Hearn says a contract from Fury’s team has been sent to journeyman Dereck Chisora.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy