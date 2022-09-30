Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta needs to sign this contract”
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia took to social media today to badger Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis about him losing his pen to sign the contract to face him. Kingry (23-0, 19 KOs) is in a position where he’s chasing a fight against the seemingly reluctant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Daniel Dubois to face Lucas Browne in November
By Brian Witter: Daniel Dubois will be making his next defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in November, according to Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan. They had been hoping that Dillian Whyte would be the next opponent for the 25-year-old...
Two Division World Champion Eder Jofre Passes!
By Ken Hissner: The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of bantamweight and featherweight world champion Eder Jofre, who passed away on October 2 at age 86. “Eder Jofre blended classic boxing skills with power to become a world champion in two...
Dereck Chisora sent contract for Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora has received a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a December clash, says Eddie Hearn. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is another name in the mix for Fury to fight on December 3rd. The other name that has been bandied about is Manuel...
Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight
MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
John Fury blames Eddie Hearn for Tyson vs. Joshua fight not happening
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad John Fury took to social media today to send a blaming message to Eddie Hearn for the Anthony Joshua negotiations falling through for their December 3rd mega-fight in the UK. Instead of John looking at his own son Fury as the main culpret...
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Benn’s positive drug test
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr reacted in shock at today’s public workout about the positive drug test by Conor Benn ahead of their scheduled fight this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’s hoping the BBBofC and the promoters can...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn does one million PPV buys predicts Eddie Hearn
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn is predicting Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn does one million PPV buys on DAZN and Virgin for Saturday’s fight on October 8th at the O2 Arena in London. Hearn believes that Eubank Jr-Benn will be hugely successful, the biggest fight he’s ever been...
Former Conor Benn opponent Van Heerden questions whether he cheated against him
By Adam Baskin: Chris Van Heerden wonders whether Conor Benn was dirty when he fought him last April and took him out with one punch in the second round in Manchester, England. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was popped on a VADA-conducted test, coming up positive for the banned substance clomifene,...
Eddie Hearn reacts to Eubank Sr’s boycott comments for Benn fight
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn thinks Chris Eubank Sr is being “stubborn” about his comments on wanting to boycott the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr isn’t happy about the 157-lb catchweight because his son has to...
Anthony Joshua’s next fight possible for Dec.17th says Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says the date they’re looking at for Anthony Joshua’s next fight is on December 17th, now that his mega-clash against Tyson Fury is no longer happening. Hearn didn’t say who the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) could be fighting on...
Robert Helenius happy being underdog against Deontay Wilder
By Robert Segal: Robert Helenius says he likes being the underdog against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for their fight on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) comes into the fight with a three-fight winning streak in...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn in jeopardy after Conor’s failed test
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday night against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is attempting to have the fight go ahead. However, the British Boxing Board...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation
By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
“Eubank is taking Conor Benn lightly” says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Chris Eubank Jr is taking Conor Benn lightly for their fight this Saturday, October 8th, at the O2 Arena in London. Hearn sees Eubank Jr. eating whatever he wants during the build-up to the fight, and he feels this is a sign that he’s overlooking the young 26-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs).
Sebastian Fundora planning to knockout Jermell Charlo when the time comes
By Brian Witter: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he will want to knock out undisputed champ Jermell Charlo when it comes time to fight him. With Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) fighting just once a year, likely, Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) won’t get...
Eddie Hearn says Fury vs. Joshua is OFF!
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight is off for December 3rd. Hearn says the two deadlines Fury set has passed, and he hasn’t heard back from George Warren. Moreover, Hearn says a contract from Fury’s team has been sent to journeyman Dereck Chisora.
