MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO