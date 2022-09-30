Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay
Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
ntdaily.com
Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life
Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
fox4news.com
Groundbreaking Alzheimer's research in North Texas receives massive new grant
FORT WORTH - The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth received a $150 million grant for groundbreaking new Alzheimer's research. The money from the National Institute for Aging will go to one of the largest-ever studies of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sid O'Bryant, one of the leading...
Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe.
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
fortworthreport.org
Since 2016, nearly 1 out of 5 students have left Fort Worth ISD. Tighter budget could force school closures.
Recess is quieter on the playground sandwiched between the Leadership Academy at Como Elementary and Como Montessori School. Como Montessori sits silent, shuttered in May because of low enrollment — a harbinger of what could happen across Fort Worth ISD as the district grapples with falling enrollment and a looming financial crisis.
keranews.org
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
ntdaily.com
Doug Shoemaker takes over as Denton police chief
Doug Shoemaker was officially sworn in as Denton’s police chief on Monday. Shoemaker previously served as chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado since June 2018 and spent over 26 years with the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri. He has experience managing and leading a variety of police units, including investigations and narcotics, and served as a public information officer for over 12 years.
keranews.org
Denton County sees big increase in homelessness that includes many people with disabilities
“We're seeing nearly double the amount of people that we saw two years ago, which is pretty groundbreaking,” said Leia Atkinson, who manages homeless data for the nonprofit. “We also see a lot of people who have never been homeless before. And a lot more of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are reporting disabilities.”
MaxPreps
High school football: Former Argyle quarterback Austin Aune becomes oldest Division I starting signal caller at North Texas
When Austin Aune of Argyle (Texas) was playing high school football, Joe Biden was in the White House – as Barack Obama's vice president. That was 2012, Biden is back in Washington, D.C. as president and Aune is back on the gridiron for the University of North Texas at age 29. He's believed to be the oldest Division I starting quarterback in the modern era.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
addisonmagazine.com
Prestonwood Place Welcomes Five New Tenants
“We are taking Prestonwood Place to the next level with these additions,” said President of Northwood Retail, Ward Kampf. “Buff City Soap is one of the fastest-growing retail tenants, Loro is best-in-class with a special Texas/Asian twist, Sweetgreen is a leading quick-serve restaurant concept and One Medical is on the cutting edge of healthcare. The recent growth in Dallas is phenomenal, and Prestonwood Place’s central location and access to strong employee and customer bases are allowing the center to advance in sync with the city.”
Everything You Missed During State Fair Classic Weekend [PHOTOS]
This year’s Grambling State University Vs. Prairie View A&M University State Fair Classic Weekend was one for the books! From the pop up’s to press conferences and the big football game, 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 was showing major love to our HBCU family. One thing we pride ourselves on is giving back and giving our […]
Dallas Observer
Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness
Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
ketr.org
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
dmagazine.com
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is ‘Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart’
With less than a week to reach a new agreement, Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a BCBSTX executive. After months of unsuccessful negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the current...
