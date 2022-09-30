CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.

CANTON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO