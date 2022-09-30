Read full article on original website
Traffic advisory: James & Webb streets in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will be prepping two Clayton streets for paving over the next couple of days. Crews will be milling James and Webb streets on Tuesday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 5. Work will begin near the intersection of State Route 12 and James...
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
Fulton PD confirms remains found
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire
New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man. Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues." A family member last saw Mr. Majka...
Project to remove Morristown bridge complete
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northumberland Street Bridge in Morristown is gone. After over a year, a $2.1 million project to remove the bridge was officially completed in a ceremony Tuesday morning. The bridge was closed in 2019 after flooding on the St. Lawrence River damaged its foundation and...
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
North Country resident charged in town of Champion disturbance: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with charges that stem from complaints of a disturbance last month, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Carthage) Sunday night. Fayette is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of NYSR-283, passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on July 14, 1948 in Massena, NY, he was a son of Edwin E. and Laura J. Love...
Troopers: Man fires rifle near victim
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a rifle during a domestic incident in the town of Morristown Sunday. Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Farrell grabbed a rifle during an argument at a Gilmour Road home around 8:30 p.m. and fired off rounds near the victim.
Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe
An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, who passed away on September 24, 2022, have been rescheduled to Friday, October 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
Ella L. Shultz, 90, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ella L. Shultz, 90, of Henderson passed away Sunday, October 2nd at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
Man charged in town of Remsen domestic incident, deputies say
REMSEN- A man is faced with numerous offenses that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident Sunday in Oneida County, authorities say. Christian C. Rodriguez, 32 (no address provided), was arrested Sunday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense; along with misdemeanors of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree and unlawful imprisonment.
