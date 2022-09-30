ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Coast Guard rescues boaters southwest of Juneau

PAVLOF HARBOR, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in stormy conditions southwest of Juneau shortly after 12:40 a.m Saturday, according to an email from the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Sitka lifted a man and a woman after their boat crashed...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
Juneau, AK
Government
kinyradio.com

Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
JUNEAU, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskareporter.com

No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues

Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy