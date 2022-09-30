Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska responds to UNAC’s Unfair Labor Practice complaint, files own complaint
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska administration on Friday filed a response to the Unfair Labor Practice complaint previously filed by United Academics, the union representing full time faculty. The university said the response details the facts supporting the reasonableness of the university’s actions and its good faith...
kinyradio.com
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
ktoo.org
‘An egregious act of spiritual abuse’: Behind the closure of Juneau’s Memorial Presbyterian Church
This summer, the national branch of the Presbyterian Church issued a formal apology and committed to pay $1 million in reparations for closing a church in Juneau in the 1960s. The Memorial Presbyterian Church had a Native congregation led by Pastor Walter Soboleff. Presbyterian church leaders have determined that closing the church was an act of racism.
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard rescues boaters southwest of Juneau
PAVLOF HARBOR, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in stormy conditions southwest of Juneau shortly after 12:40 a.m Saturday, according to an email from the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Sitka lifted a man and a woman after their boat crashed...
ktoo.org
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
The class assignment was to write a letter to anyone they wanted. In Lingít. Eechdaa Dave Ketah chose his late grandmother, the person who spoke Lingít to him when he was growing up in Ketchikan. “And I was telling her that it’s hard learning the language at this...
kinyradio.com
Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
alaskareporter.com
No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues
Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
