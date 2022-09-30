ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs

By Jim Gudas
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLe7v_0iGxeRwf00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.

Dave Magers is in charge of the show, which he says draws many more people who just want to step back in time than those interested in buying or selling.

Magers compares the auction to a historic version of the Chicago Auto Show.

"This is a chance to reminisce and walk down memory lane," he said. Magers also said that many people who attend the car show end up remembering cars similar to the ones on display from their past.

"They're talking about the cars, but they're mostly talking about their history or their personal attachment to a particular car."

He said daily tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $30 at the door, and children age 12 and younger get in free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uWXN_0iGxeRwf00
2012 Chevrolet Corvette C62 Custom Convertible was sold at the Mecum Chicago 2021 Auction. Photo credit Mecum Auctions, Inc.

