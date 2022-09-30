Read full article on original website
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
This celebrity-loved JW Pei bag is on sale for under $70
It’s time to score sweet discounts on this croissant-shaped “It” bag. Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Hailey Bieber are among the many stars toting the JW Pei “Gabbi” bag, a vegan leather carryall that’s become a celebrity must-have. And while the petite purse is already much more budget-friendly than the average A-lister-approved bag, you can currently snag one for even less, thanks to a 15% off sale at Amazon. The buzzy bag ($68, originally $80) features a scrunchie-shaped handle and is available in a slew of shades, ranging from neutrals like brown and black to bright blue and Barbiecore pink. Emily Ratajakowski...
