Exeter, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Will Sysco Boston Strike Have Any Seacoast Impact?

A strike by truckers at food distributor Sysco Foods Boston's facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, could have an impact on Seacoast restaurants and schools. Over 300 members of Teamsters Local 653 set up picket lines Sunday as their contract expired at the company's facility south of Boston, which stocks nearly 13,000 in-stock items for restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and hotels throughout New England.
PLYMPTON, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory

A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

The Cities That Swear the Most & Least in the US – Boston is #2 on One of Those Lists

The average American swears 21 times a day. My mom would be appalled. I also know that when my mom thinks I’m not around she swears like a sailor. A poll by Preply looked at 30 major cities in the US and their citizens’ relationships with cussing. Through their survey they determined the TOP 10 Cities That Swear the Most and the TOP 10 Cities That Swear the Least in the country. Here are the results. Also – if I were a part of that survey, well, let’s just say the results would have been a little different.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Over 5,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Are Showcased at This New England Spectacular

Creating jack-o-lanterns is one of the quintessential pastimes of the spooky season, and this seasonal event takes the classic Halloween hobby to a whole other level. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is happening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and 100% worth a road trip. According to the Zoo's website, it features a whopping 5,000+ pumpkins.
PROVIDENCE, RI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
Atlas Obscura

Wright's Tower

Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

