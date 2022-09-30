Read full article on original website
riverdalepress.com
Suspects in carjacking by SAR arrested
A pair of Bronx teens were arrested by agents with the FBI for their suspected role in a recent carjacking near SAR Academy in Riverdale. Diante Fernandes, 19, and Mark Francis,18, were charged in the Southern District of New York with carjacking, robbery and kidnapping. Both are facing a life sentence in prison for their role in what authorities are calling a crime spree.
Rapper Accidentally Left His Loaded Machine Gun in NYC Rideshare, Feds Say
A rapper who has boasted in songs about using a different Glock everyday was arrested in New York City on Friday after allegedly leaving his gun in a rideshare car. Lil Zay Osama, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, took the rideshare with a group of friends from a hotel to a recording studio in Queens on Thursday, federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. The driver noticed that Dukes was holding a gun during the ride—and then realized it was still in the car after the group got out, the filing says. The driver called police, who promptly arrested and charged Dukes for possessing the loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol with an affixed “switch” or “auto sear” that turned it into a fully automatic weapon. In arguing for his detention, prosecutors included screenshots from one of Dukes’ music videos and quoted song lyrics that they argued showed the rapper’s propensity for using firearms. “Every day a different Glock,” the lyrics go. “Pussy boy know how I play it / I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What to know before you go
If you're thinking about a trip to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
