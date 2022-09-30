A rapper who has boasted in songs about using a different Glock everyday was arrested in New York City on Friday after allegedly leaving his gun in a rideshare car. Lil Zay Osama, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, took the rideshare with a group of friends from a hotel to a recording studio in Queens on Thursday, federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. The driver noticed that Dukes was holding a gun during the ride—and then realized it was still in the car after the group got out, the filing says. The driver called police, who promptly arrested and charged Dukes for possessing the loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol with an affixed “switch” or “auto sear” that turned it into a fully automatic weapon. In arguing for his detention, prosecutors included screenshots from one of Dukes’ music videos and quoted song lyrics that they argued showed the rapper’s propensity for using firearms. “Every day a different Glock,” the lyrics go. “Pussy boy know how I play it / I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO