Eater

Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees

Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location

All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local

However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever

As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego

Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall

Longtime East Austin cafe Gelateria Gemelli is closing this fall. The shop at 1009 East 6th Street in the Corazon Apartments will close on Tuesday, November 1. “We scraped by through COVID thanks to the support of all of you,” owner Andrew Sabola writes on the Instagram post announcement, “but business has not come roaring back substantially enough for us to climb out from our COVID hole.”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Oakland’s Well-Loved Grilled Meat Destination the Kebabery Is Closing for Good

The last day of service for Russell Moore’s Kebabery on Shattuck Avenue is October 8. Moore, known for live-fire cooking at his restaurant now-closed Camino and his tenure at Chez Panisse, tells the San Francisco Chronicle this is his last hurrah in Bay Area restaurants. His reasons for getting out of the scene are not unique: Moore says that two and a half years into the pandemic, business remains unreliable and money is burning fast. “It’s just been an exhausting few years and it hasn’t really let up,” Moore told the paper.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

24 Fabulous Restaurants With Private Dining Rooms in San Diego

Looking to host a gathering but want to leave the cooking to the professionals? Whether it’s a warm holiday gathering for out-of-town relatives or a celebratory party for 50 of your closest friends, San Diego restaurants offer private dining venues of all sizes for the vibe you want to set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Hit Inner Sunset Bagel Shop Is Already Closing After Less Than 6 Months

Nick Beitcher, founder and owner of Midnite Bagel, says his new cafe at 646 Irving Street will close this month after just over four months. He says that while the wholesale and farmers market arms of the business are thriving, the retail location is not bringing in the business to make the physical location worth the investment. Retail is trickier, Beitcher says, and the Inner Sunset is just not the location for the sourdough bagel shop. “Does it hurt? Sure,” Beitcher says. “But we’ve never been a normal bagel shop, and we’re selling a very different product. We’re still shooting to be on the same level as the best artisan bread in San Francisco that people come from all over the world to try.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Eater

A Higgins Alum Is Running a New French Restaurant in Downtown Portland

When looking at the menu at Bistro Alder, the new French restaurant open within the Dossier hotel, visitors may just see brasserie standards: steak frites, escargots, croque monsieur and madame. But for chef Aaron Dionne — formerly of restaurants like Pacific Northwestern destination Higgins and the late, great Carafe Bistro — this menu is actually quite personal. The frisée aux lardons, a salad with poached egg and bacon, was a favorite of his from his days at Carafe. His wife will often ask him to make her moules Marinières on birthdays or anniversaries. And the restaurant’s pasta, served with pistou and sheep’s milk feta, uses a dough he developed with his daughter. “There are some really familiar pieces to me on this menu,” he says.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in October

A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting on Friday, October 14 in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies

Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise

Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

SFO Airport Strike Ends With Restaurant Workers Receiving Raises

After a three-day strike that disrupted restaurant services and involved 1,000 restaurant workers at the San Francisco International Airport, union representatives say workers approved a new contract that provides free family health care and increases pay by $5 an hour, SFGATE reports. Unite Here! Local 2 says it had been three years since the workers had received raises — with one worker telling the news site they hadn’t received a single raise in 20 years at the airport.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

At Long Last, Taiwanese Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Opens at Centre Point

What was supposed to be Din Tai Fung’s first U.K. restaurant, finally opened this weekend, on Saturday 1 October — a cool five years after it was first announced. The xiaolongbao specialist’s Centre Point site, which replaces short-lived retro restaurant Vivi, is the dumpling chain’s third London restaurant, with sister sites in Covent Garden and at the department store Selfridges.
