ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Miss Donna Lee Walker

Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna was raised in Vevay,, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Donna volunteered her time at the Lords Cupboard in Vevay, Indiana and was always there to lend a helping hand at the Switzerland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Donna enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Donna passed away at 11:50 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.
VEVAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Fairland, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Milan, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Aurora, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Williams
WRBI Radio

October 2022

Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna […]. Statewide — Indiana Conservation Officers encourage citizens to partner with the Turn In...
VEVAY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Cincinnati Reds#North Carolina#Guns#The Milan High School#The Ohio County Gun Club
WLWT 5

'A Kid Again' returns to Kings Island for annual outing

MASON, Ohio — A Kid Again is back and excited to host its 27th annual adventure at Kings Island. The Rides and Slides Adventure will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and is expected to host more than 5,000 A Kid Again kids, siblings, parents and caregivers.
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy