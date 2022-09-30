Read full article on original website
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire
New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed
(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
Clinton man charged with DWI
A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
Syracuse police identify Carbon Street homicide victim: 25-year-old Syracuse man
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
Syracuse Police release name of homicide victim
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
13-year-old boy among victims of shooting in Syracuse
A 13-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting in Syracuse. Syracuse Police were called to Upstate University Hospital just after 7 p.m. Sunday where two victims were taken. When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip.
Missing Oneida County man found
ROME, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies located Donald J. Majka, an 87-year-old male, who went missing Sunday, Oct. 2. He was last seen at a residence on River Road in Rome, when a family member visited him around 7 p.m. Authorities say Majka may...
Syracuse Police introduce new animal control phone number
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department introduced a new phone number for its animal control division on Tuesday. Neighbors can now call 315-442-5346 to report any animals creating a nuisance or any unlicensed animals. Neighbors should still call 911 for reports of vicious or aggressive animals, or to...
13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
Update: 13-year-old is one of 2 Syracuse shooting victims dropped off at hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they were called to Upstate University Hospital Sunday night after a 20-year-old and 13-year-old arrived with gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old Syracuse man was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old Syracuse boy was shot in the hip, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Fulton PD confirms remains found
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
NYS Police looking to identify suspects who used stolen credit card at Destiny USA store
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who are wanted for questioning in connection with a grand larceny incident at Destiny USA in Syracuse. Troopers say the individuals, caught on surveillance cameras, used a stolen credit card at...
25-year-old man dead after being shot in the head, crashing into Syracuse house, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head and crashed a vehicle into a house in Syracuse on Sunday night. A resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their home on Carbon Street, according to 911 dispatches.
Two separate shootings in Geneva, two men in critical condition, house with kids shot at
(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to […]
Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform
MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
