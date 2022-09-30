ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

cnycentral.com

Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed

(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment

REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
cnycentral.com

Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
WKTV

Clinton man charged with DWI

A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police release name of homicide victim

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
cnycentral.com

13-year-old boy among victims of shooting in Syracuse

A 13-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting in Syracuse. Syracuse Police were called to Upstate University Hospital just after 7 p.m. Sunday where two victims were taken. When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip.
cnycentral.com

Missing Oneida County man found

ROME, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies located Donald J. Majka, an 87-year-old male, who went missing Sunday, Oct. 2. He was last seen at a residence on River Road in Rome, when a family member visited him around 7 p.m. Authorities say Majka may...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police introduce new animal control phone number

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department introduced a new phone number for its animal control division on Tuesday. Neighbors can now call 315-442-5346 to report any animals creating a nuisance or any unlicensed animals. Neighbors should still call 911 for reports of vicious or aggressive animals, or to...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton PD confirms remains found

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform

MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
