'Community' movie in the works at Peacock

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Community movie is officially a go at Peacock.

Joel McHale will reprise Jeff Winger in a "Community" movie. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Friday that it is developing a new film based on the NBC and Yahoo! Screen comedy series, which had a six-season run from 2009 to 2015.

The movie hails from Community series creator Dan Harmon and executive producer Andrew Guest, and will reunite original cast members Joel McHale , Danny Pudi, Alison Brie , Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong .

"'Six seasons and movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community 's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said.

"We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences," she added.

You've been asking @Communitytv fans, and it's finally time. #sixseasonsandamovieOnPeacock pic.twitter.com/qlXmEDOPG2 — Peacock (@peacock) September 30, 2022

"This franchise is the very definition of community," Universal Television president Erin Underhill said. "We're excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters."

In addition, Peacock has acquired the full series for streaming.

