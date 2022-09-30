Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News
Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue
Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Photos: Meet Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband
You see Erin Andrews on your television screen each week, calling the biggest games of the weekend for Fox Sports, but you might not know very much abut her personal life. Andrews, a Florida native, was a dancer for the Gators, before embarking on a career in sports media. The...
The NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday. Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died
It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away. ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60. Powell was the No. 4 overall...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday
A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:. "Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Patrick Mahomes Family News
Patrick Mahomes' family is sparking a bit of a controversy on social media this week. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, blasted the local newspaper for their letter to the editor column. In the column, which was written by a reader, not a staff member,...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
623K+
Followers
78K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 19