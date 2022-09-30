ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

DC Council advances bill to let noncitizens vote

Washington D.C.’s city council on Tuesday voted to advance a bill that would allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections. “Our immigrant neighbors of all statuses participate, contribute and care about our community in our city. They, like all DC residents, deserve a right to have a say in their government,” said D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, introducing the bill during the Tuesday legislative meeting.
