Defense & National Security — Biden unveils $625M weapons package to Ukraine
The Biden administration unveiled a $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine on Tuesday as the West continues to grapple with Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories. We’ll break down what’s in the latest package. Plus, we’ll look at how the Department of Veterans’ Affairs is wading into uncharted...
Bowing to Putin's 'nuclear blackmail' would lead China to invade Taiwan: ex-NATO chief
Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, an ex-prime minister of Denmark, joined "America Reports" on Fox News Channel on Tuesday afternoon.
DC Council advances bill to let noncitizens vote
Washington D.C.’s city council on Tuesday voted to advance a bill that would allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections. “Our immigrant neighbors of all statuses participate, contribute and care about our community in our city. They, like all DC residents, deserve a right to have a say in their government,” said D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, introducing the bill during the Tuesday legislative meeting.
