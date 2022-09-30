Read full article on original website
Amal Clooney stuns in sequined gown with George at Albie Awards
Forget the glitterati, it was all about the literati last night. George and Amal Clooney’s fashion tour of New York City continued with a stop at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s first-ever Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday night. Amal, 44, channeld the flapper aesthetic in a gorgeous silver and gold Atelier Versace column gown. The human rights lawyer paired her gown with a strappy silver Aquazzura sandal. She continued the ‘20s vibes with a bold red lip and classic curls. George, 61, looked extra debonair in his classic tuxedo. The chic couple hosted the awards, and plenty...
Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023
“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Taraji P. Henson is All Business for Kate Spade’s Mental Health Panel in Tweed Skirt Suit & Wrapped Heels
Taraji P. Henson suited up to discuss mental health this week with Kate Spade New York. On Tuesday night, the brand hosted its “Empowerment Through Mental Health” event with panels featuring Spade’s own Social Impact Council. The Council, which included Henson, Latham Thomas, Professor Catherin Tinsley and Dr. Maliha Khan, discussed topics including mental health solutions, its overlap with female empowerment and how women experience the world today. Arriving at Spade’s Rockefeller Center flagship store in New York City for the occasion, Henson wore a skirt suit from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ ensemble prominently featured a $468 blazer...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos
Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.
Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show
On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand's fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house's impeccable taste for tailoring and customization.
Allure
Kylie Jenner Fully Nailed the Bride of Frankenstein Updo
Kylie Jenner officially sent a dagger through our hearts in custom Schiaparelli Haute Contour with an equally striking hairstyle. On September 29, she arrived in France to attend the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 presentation. While her neck was adorned in a black pendant choker, her updo rose high with multiple details woven throughout.
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Dazzles in Self-Portrait Campaign Shot by Tyrone Lebon
Gigi Hadid stars in the latest Self-Portrait campaign shot by the Vogue-approved photographer Tyrone Lebon. In a series of images shared exclusively with WWD, Hadid wears sparkly crystal-embellished dresses in gold, green and a gradient hue from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, while posing for Lebon with the iconic New York skyline as the backdrop. More from WWDBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2022A Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said he wanted to reveal the new collection in “an interesting way.” Instead of doing a fashion show on the...
What Emma Chamberlain’s home reveals about the influencer aesthetic
The closer you look at the home of California native, 21, the more it feels like you are being shown a space inspired entirely by Instagram sponsored ads
‘Hip-hop honeys’ and sitting as a political act: why Tschabalala Self is one of America’s hottest artists
‘Imagine you’re on a bike, as opposed to a car, a train, or a plane,” says Tschabalala Self. “Imagine how the world appears, how quickly and easily you’re able to move through it. How clearly you can see people and they can see you.” She pauses. “Your worldview shifts depending on the vehicle you’re in. For me, it’s the same with bodies. Inside, we’re all essentially the same – but we’re moving around in different bodies that dictate our experience.”
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Elle
How Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman Built a ‘Willy Wonka Land of Fashion’
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, who first had the idea for the high-end clothing rental service when she was 26 years old, after witnessing her sister drop thousands of dollars on a Marchesa dress at Bergdorf’s, only to wear it once. “I realized what she cared about was the experience of walking into a room and feeling like the best version of herself—she didn’t actually care about the ownership of the dress,” Hyman says. Now, over 124,131 active subscribers rent on her platform, which offers thousands of options from designers like Ulla Johnson, Staud, and LaQuan Smith. “I wanted to give everyone an unlimited closet,” she says. “What I was really building was a Willy Wonka land of fashion.” More from Hyman, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, below.
Solange Knowles Takes the Sexy-Suiting Trend for a Spin
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Solange Knowles recently announced that she had composed an original score for the New York City ballet, marking a shift into a different musical sphere for the already successful artist. In line with the new venture, she’s also embraced a whole new wardrobe.
Christine Quinn Talks Fashion Ambitions at Balenciaga
Christine Quinn’s appearance on the Balenciaga haute couture runway in July alongside Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian forced the fashion industry to sit up and take notice. Prior to that, the “Selling Sunset” star was mainly known for her penchant for impractical outfits and her self-help book “How to Be a Boss B—h.” In the wake of her runway appearance, she has signed with IMG Models and is looking to expand her profile in fashion.More from WWDFront Row at Givenchy RTW Spring 2023Balenciaga RTW Spring 2023Givenchy RTW Spring 2023 Quinn has been doing the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, attending the opening...
All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards
On Thursday, celebrities flocked to New York City for the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards led by George and Amal Clooney — take a look at the night's stylish stars George and Amal Clooney The hosts of the evening appeared in their best looks — Amal in a beaded chandelier gown and George, who beamed with pride for his wife on the red carpet, in a traditional tuxedo. ...
The Beauty Industry Parties On in Paris
PARTY CENTRAL: The beauty industry had its party shoes on with a flourish this Paris Fashion Week, when the number of celebrations were close to the intensity of pre-coronavirus levels. On Friday night, the Carita Maison de Beauté held a fete at its just renovated Rue Saint-Honoré flagship, where Crazy Horse dancers performed on the arcing stairwell. Among the cocktail’s attendees were actress Monica Bellucci and Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L’Oréal, which owns Carita.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsAll the Looks from L'Oréal Show at Paris Fashion Week Coco Rocha,...
