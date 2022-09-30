In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, who first had the idea for the high-end clothing rental service when she was 26 years old, after witnessing her sister drop thousands of dollars on a Marchesa dress at Bergdorf’s, only to wear it once. “I realized what she cared about was the experience of walking into a room and feeling like the best version of herself—she didn’t actually care about the ownership of the dress,” Hyman says. Now, over 124,131 active subscribers rent on her platform, which offers thousands of options from designers like Ulla Johnson, Staud, and LaQuan Smith. “I wanted to give everyone an unlimited closet,” she says. “What I was really building was a Willy Wonka land of fashion.” More from Hyman, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, below.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO