New Orleans, LA

FOX Sports

Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams

As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Kenny Pickett reportedly remaining as Steelers starting QB | THE HERD

Mike Tomlin announced that Kenny Pickett will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB over Mitch Trubisky moving forward. Pickett took over for Trubisky in the Steelers' 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and rushed for two touchdowns but threw three interceptions. Colin Cowherd reacts to Tomlin's decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rams struggles continue with a 24-9 loss to 49ers on MNF | THE HERD

Matthew Stafford struggled in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. He completed 32 of his 48 pass attempts for 254 yards and one interception. He was also sacked six times, which shows that the Rams' weakness is at the offensive line. This raises the question on who is under the most pressure in Los Angeles. Colin Cowherd breaks down the Rams' struggles in a post-Super Bowl season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett listed atop QB depth chart

The time has finally come for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace veteran free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. The Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Pickett — the No. 20 pick in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?

Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
NFL

