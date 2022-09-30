Read full article on original website
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
FOX Sports
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams
As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
FOX Sports
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
FOX Sports
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
FOX Sports
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright on San Francisco 49ers defense, Best team in NFC West? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright argues that the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFC West. He highlights the 49ers defense and states quote: 'they are allowing the fewest yards per play of any team in the last 45 years.' Nick goes on to discuss that the biggest hurdle the 49ers face is their quarterback.
FOX Sports
Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers, Packers leading into Week 5 | THE HERD
Fox analyst Mark Sanchez joins Colin Cowherd to talk Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into Week 5's matchup vs. the New York Giants in London. Mark discusses Aaron Rodgers and the intensity of play he brings to the field.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick
The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett reportedly remaining as Steelers starting QB | THE HERD
Mike Tomlin announced that Kenny Pickett will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB over Mitch Trubisky moving forward. Pickett took over for Trubisky in the Steelers' 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and rushed for two touchdowns but threw three interceptions. Colin Cowherd reacts to Tomlin's decision.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Johnson talks Cooper Rush and his success in the NFL | THE HERD
Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush and his success in the NFL. Jimmy highlights Cooper's ability to limit bad plays and allow the Cowboys defense to win the game.
FOX Sports
Rams struggles continue with a 24-9 loss to 49ers on MNF | THE HERD
Matthew Stafford struggled in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. He completed 32 of his 48 pass attempts for 254 yards and one interception. He was also sacked six times, which shows that the Rams' weakness is at the offensive line. This raises the question on who is under the most pressure in Los Angeles. Colin Cowherd breaks down the Rams' struggles in a post-Super Bowl season.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
FOX Sports
Nick Wright: "Lamar Jackson is responsible for Ravens Week 4 loss vs. Bills" | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright discusses Lamar Jackson's play in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Nick states "Lamar Jackson cost them that game with his play in the second half."
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett listed atop QB depth chart
The time has finally come for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace veteran free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. The Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Pickett — the No. 20 pick in...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
FOX Sports
Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?
Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
