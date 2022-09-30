Read full article on original website
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings
LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight. Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game. Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field...
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: These things we’re seeing from him are special
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another classic performance in his young career with Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, highlighted by his magical second-quarter touchdown throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes has made countless incredible plays and throws since he became a starting quarterback in 2018. And head coach...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play
Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.
Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games
Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Rivera insists he's as upset about the Commanders as fans are
The mood surrounding the 2022 Commanders has soured greatly since a season-opening victory over the Jaguars, and on Monday, Ron Rivera insisted that he grasps why fans of the franchise are so upset with its current standing. "I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is," Rivera said in...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor
The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with a lit flare spewing pink smoke. As stadium security chased after the man, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stepped off the Los Angeles sideline and crushed the intruder, allowing security to take him into custody.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
With Sam Darnold eligible to return, Matt Rhule doesn’t have any thoughts about a possible QB change
The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference. Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted...
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
NBC Sports
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt
Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
