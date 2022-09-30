ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville Man Admits Placing Video-Recording Device In High School Locker Room, Other Places

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Kyle Fasold, age 52, of Plainville, pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses Thursday, Sept. 29, in federal court in Hartford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/LinkedIn user Kyle Fasold

A Connecticut man could spend decades in federal prison after admitting that he secretly recorded dozens of teens and adults inside bathrooms, including in a high school locker room.

Hartford County resident Kyle Fasold, age 52, of Plainville, pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses Thursday, Sept. 29, in federal court in Hartford.

Fasold was arrested in March 2020 after investigators determined he had uploaded images of child pornography to the dark web, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

Not long after, agents from Homeland Security Investigations, along with local and state police, executed a search warrant at Fasold’s home, where they seized numerous video-recording devices, prosecutors said.

After analyzing the devices, investigators discovered that Fasold had secretly recorded at least 29 minors, as well as several adults, between June 2017 and February 2020.

Cameras were placed in locations where he knew minors would likely be partially or fully naked, including bathrooms in his home, prosecutors said.

Fasold also placed cameras inside the girl’s locker room at Plainville High School and in a bathroom near the school’s coach’s office.

According to investigators, he produced nearly 400 images depicting lewd exhibition of the victim’s genitals or pubic area, and uploaded them to the dark web.

At the time of his arrest, Fasold was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program in Plainville, prosecutors said.

In court Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

If convicted on both charges, Fasold faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum term of 50 years behind bars.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 22.

