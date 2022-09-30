ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Former director of Santa Rosa at-risk youth nonprofit accused of embezzling over $50K

By Mike De Wald
 4 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Two people are under arrest for allegedly embezzling over $50,000 from a North Bay nonprofit that supports at-risk youth .

One of those arrested is the organization's former director.

Police are estimating that once the investigation has been finished the total amount embezzled could be even higher, as much as $70,000.

Lisa Fatu worked for more than two decades as the director of youth crisis and career services at Social Advocates for Youth in Santa Rosa .

She is now accused of using a business credit card for her own personal use.

"All the funds that Lisa was embezzling at the time were being used to pay for furniture or personal items that went into her personal home," said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin with the Santa Rosa Police Department .

"As well as paying for service bills like cellphone bills, other utilities and even a storage unit," he said.

Fatu's roommate, Anastacia Matavale, was also arrested in connection with the crime. Police believe she not only knew about the embezzlement, but also benefited from it.

"It is astonishing to see someone do something like that, especially someone who is as well respected as she is in the community," said Mahurin.

Social Advocates for Youth announced in July that the organization had found financial irregularities within its youth crisis program.

"We're devastated as a board, we're heartbroken as a board," said Gina Belforte, the president of Social Advocates for Youth's board of directors. "I find this absolutely reprehensible."

The organization has been working in Sonoma County for decades to help support the area's underserved youth, including providing housing, counseling, and career services.

