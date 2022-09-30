3 Saints, including Michael Thomas, officially out for Week 4; Jameis Winston 'doubtful'

LONDON -- Jameis Winston missed a third straight day of practice Friday, but the quarterback is not listed as out for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s officially “doubtful” as the starting QB tries to recover from back and ankle issues.

“Our plan right now is to have Andy (Dalton) ready to go”, head coach Dennis Allen said. “We’ll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go, if that’s the direction we go.”

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) have been ruled out for week 4. Thomas suffered a toe injury in Carolina and was not able to take part in any London practices.

Questionable for the Saints are running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle).

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), S J.T. Gray (rib), WR Deonte Harty (foot), WR Tre’Quan Smith, TE Taysom Hill (rib) and OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) all have the green light to play after appearing on the injury report this week.

Minnesota Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook has been dealing with a separated shoulder but came off the team’s injury list and will play vs. the Saints. Corner Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) is doubtful while linebacker Za’Darius Smith (knee) is questionable.

Our pregame coverage will begin 4 a.m. Sunday on First Take with Steve Geller and Jeff Nowak. Following that is the Bud Light Countdown to kickoff at 6am with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic. Then it's game time with “the Voice of the Saints” Mike Hoss and color analyst Deuce McAllister from 830 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on WWL Saints radio.