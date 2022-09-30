ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?

By Scoot
The controversy over New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s decision to misuse nearly $30,000 of taxpayers’ dollars to fly first class to Europe was centered on the mayor’s concern for her safety. Mayor Cantrell said that her decision to fly first class was based on her security as she travels on behalf of the city.

Cantrell’s excuse was widely debunked since her claim was not backed by any logical or factual evidence.

This week, the story of Mayor Cantrell living rent-free in an apartment owned by the city that has a market value of nearly $3,000 per month broke. Video from several media shows Mayor Cantrell walking into and out of the Upper Pontalba building where the apartment is located. What I find interesting about the surveillance video is that in every scene - whether she is walking dressed in casual street close or returning in exercise attire - Mayor Cantrell is ALONE!

For a woman who made such a big deal out of her safety on a trip to Europe, why is Mayor Cantrell - now a controversial mayor - walking around the city alone? Cantrell is highly recognized in New Orleans; and yet with all of her security concerns, she is comfortable walking around alone without security. The chances that Mayor Cantrell would be recognized to the point where her security would be threatened while traveling in cities in France and Switzerland are less than minute.

Mayors in New Orleans should have security. I don’t think it’s safe for a mayor - especially a controversial one - to be walking alone in the French Quarter or anywhere in New Orleans. Local security of the mayor is totally justified, but the fact that Cantrell is walking and jogging around a city where she is the most-recognized and faces the greatest threat without security blows her assertion that she needed security traveling to Europe.

The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security and an entourage seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.

Willeane Williams
4d ago

HER SAFETY! REALLY?! What about our safety¿ Success has indeed gone to Ms mayor's head. Now as I understand it that apartment belongs to us the taxpayers and she had No right to be living there without paying any rent. The amount of the rent is right at 3000.00 a month I'm not interested in hearing about her being black or being a woman or none of that because I'm also a black woman as well. The thing is, is that she knew she was a black woman long before she became mayor. Now I hope that enough of us realize that we have made a very costly mistake and our city is suffering because of it. We must put forth all the effort we can muster to correct it. We want our money back for her first class travels 30000.00 and we want our back rent for all of the nine months she's been living there in the taxpayers apartment as though it was her own. She's one of those elites however she has to foot her own bills. I'm wondering what's next. Pay YOUR OWN WAY LATOYA!

Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago

She walks alone in the murder capitol of the country? And yet she wants first class for flying for her security and safety. Lord would this woman make up her mind and stick to one excuse and live by it. Either she has anxiety or the thugs are working for her. I mean she did show up to Cory and sit with one of them and he walked a way with a pat on the hand.

Camie Daigle
3d ago

She walks alone bc the criminals are the very people she allows to commit crimes and get away without consequences! They are her people! Birds of a feather! She’s a thief and a lair!

