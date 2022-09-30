Analyst: Mayor's latest controversy presents optics problem

Mayor LaToya Cantrell finds herself embroiled in yet another controversy.

The latest one involves her personal use of a city-owned French Quarter apartment without paying rent.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission wants the New Orleans City Council to investigate her use of that apartment.

UNO political science professor and political analyst Ed Chervenak says this case could land Mayor Cantrell in hot water.

"I think that's an investigation worth looking into," Chervenak says. "There are policies out there and principles that city property is for work-related purposes only, not for one's personal benefit."

In addition to possible legal issues, Chervenak says this situation presents an optics problem for Cantrell.

"This is just something that feeds into people's perceptions that she operates under the principle of 'the rules for thee and not for me,'" Chervenak said. "It also kind of fuels this perception that the mayor is out of touch, that she's tone deaf, that she's entitled. It's more self-inflicted wounds than anything else."

Chervenak said this situation also gives the leaders of the recall effort against the mayor more fodder for their campaign.

"It also provides ammunition for the recall folks because they can point to another controversy by the mayor, (and they can) basically claim she feels not accountable to anyone to any more: she's term limited, she won't face the voters any more, and the only way to hold her accountable is to sign that recall petition," Chervenak said.