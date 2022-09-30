ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst: Mayor's latest controversy presents optics problem

By Ian Auzenne
 4 days ago

Mayor LaToya Cantrell finds herself embroiled in yet another controversy.

The latest one involves her personal use of a city-owned French Quarter apartment without paying rent.
The Metropolitan Crime Commission wants the New Orleans City Council to investigate her use of that apartment.

UNO political science professor and political analyst Ed Chervenak says this case could land Mayor Cantrell in hot water.

"I think that's an investigation worth looking into," Chervenak says. "There are policies out there and principles that city property is for work-related purposes only, not for one's personal benefit."

In addition to possible legal issues, Chervenak says this situation presents an optics problem for Cantrell.

"This is just something that feeds into people's perceptions that she operates under the principle of 'the rules for thee and not for me,'" Chervenak said. "It also kind of fuels this perception that the mayor is out of touch, that she's tone deaf, that she's entitled. It's more self-inflicted wounds than anything else."

Chervenak said this situation also gives the leaders of the recall effort against the mayor more fodder for their campaign.

"It also provides ammunition for the recall folks because they can point to another controversy by the mayor, (and they can) basically claim she feels not accountable to anyone to any more: she's term limited, she won't face the voters any more, and the only way to hold her accountable is to sign that recall petition," Chervenak said.

Comments / 27

Frenchmen Residents
4d ago

She needs locking up.... for life. I'd be happier with the DP but will settle with life behind bars... she'll fit right into the prison population around here too.

Reply(1)
9
Bonnie Perronne Harmeyer
3d ago

Those that voted for her twice knew she took money that was not hers, owed lots of back taxes! Why would anyone vote for someone who makes excuses for everything wrong that she does? She made horrific excuse for spending money on her first class flights. She has body guards while everyone else on the plane does not! Excuses excuses and more!😢😡😢😡😢😡😢😡😢😢

Reply(6)
6
farrell trosclair
3d ago

Only crooks run for office in New Orleans. Hard to believe anyone else would be worse than Latoya though. She is a Queen in her mind, and can do as she pleases.

Reply
5
 

WDSU

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
bigeasymagazine.com

Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
