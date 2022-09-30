ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it

By Nadgeena Jerome
 4 days ago

A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore.

The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvFJa_0iGxckhA00
Walmart employee Heather tells viewers that pets aren’t allowed in the stores and shares how people get away with it anyway Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR85l_0iGxckhA00
The Walmart employee says that the customer host at the front of the store is allowed to ask if a pet is a service animal Credit: AP

TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are bringing pets into their local Walmart, and even goes as far as to call them a**holes.

In a video on the platform, she replies to a comment left by a viewer on a previous post inquiring about whether or not Walmart allows pets in the store and in the carts because they have seen it a million times.

"What you have seen are what we call carrots because, no, pets are actually not allowed in the store but people get away with it because they're a-holes," she says at the beginning of the video.

Heather quickly dispels this statement by detailing the rude way customers bypass this rule.

So, when people bring their dogs to Walmart, the customer host at the front of the store is allowed to ask whether or not the pet is a service animal.

Customers can say that they have a service animal and even say they have the papers for it, but Heather explains that "that's not how that works."

She shares that anyone can buy papers that say their animal is a service animal when it isn't even properly trained.

"People that have their pets in the carts...that's a huge, huge health violation," she adds.

Apparently, many managers don't have the guts to go up to a customer and tell them to remove the animal from the shopping cart or leave.

Thus, people get away with it all the time.

"If you think about it, you can be putting your bananas in there...you could be putting your clothes right there and somebody has put their dog or their whatever in there and now that's all over your stuff," she claims.

It makes sense that sanitary wipes are constantly given out at the superstore to them down because you never know what was in them before you got the cart.

"Because people are idiots and some people think that they're above everybody else," she declares.

She concludes the video by reiterating that only service animals are allowed in Walmart and emotional support animals and actual pets.

Her honest statement was met with positive feedback from a number of viewers.

"As a Service Dog handler, thank you for speaking out about this. Businesses need to better train their employees to know that they are allowed to ask," one viewer commented.

"Ppl need to remember that the ADA clearly allows you to ask what service the animal is trained to perform. if a cx can't answer that, it ain't trained," another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooPvn_0iGxckhA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f53m0_0iGxckhA00

"Thank you for being someone that finely said it. I will be rude when I see it in any store," one user praised.

"I’ve seen them feeding their pets in the carts. That’s no service animals," another shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HX63q_0iGxckhA00
Heather says that service animals are allowed in Walmart but not emotional support animals and actual pets Credit: Getty

Comments / 16

CP
1d ago

I see too many people in stores with their dogs. They need to leave them at home as it is unsanitary. I love dogs but there is a place for them . Keep them at home they are ok for hours.

Reply(2)
3
Dawn Reynolds
2d ago

I have many mental and physical health issues that I have used my therapy animals in the store. they are in my control I show both of the notes from my PC and mental health therapist. not everyone takes an animal into a store ill intentionally, sometimes a store is the closest cooling place or warming facility. As a person who takes care of myself a lot of the time in society if a store is the safest place for my animals that's where we go

Reply(2)
2
