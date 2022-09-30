ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort.

Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

