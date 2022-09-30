ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph and Taylor Answer Why He Couldn’t Defend Her in the Daniel Blow-Up

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Taylor Hale is addressing some of the most heartbreaking moments in the house. But she’s clearing up the confusion of where Joseph Adin was during that terrible Big Brother 24 blow-up.

Daniel yelled at Taylor in front of most of the ‘Big Brother 24’ cast

RELATED: 2 ‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests Got Matching Tattoos, ‘It’s so Perfect’

Most of the houseguests bullied Taylor at the beginning of the season. The most obvious example of this was when Daniel Durston yelled at her in front of multiple houseguests.

Nicole Layog was upset she and Taylor didn’t get nominated for the block because she wanted Taylor out. She was also upset after being questioned in the diary room about how she was treating Taylor. Taylor didn’t know this and tried to comfort her. Nicole accused Taylor of manipulating her to Daniel, who then yelled at her.

Daniel called her a fake b**** and told her not to talk to him until the finale. He accused Taylor of affecting Paloma Aguilar’s mental health , which led to her self-eviction. Taylor cried and said that wasn’t fair. Multiple houseguests simply watched this.

Why Joseph couldn’t defend Taylor from Daniel

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor’s ‘Heart Is Full’ After Joseph Met This Alum

A fan shared a video from Taylor’s interview with Rob Has a Podcast . “Taylor has seen the confrontation with Daniel/Nicole & says it was more harrowing than she thought it was in the moment. She felt alone. The most painful thing wasn’t the yelling/accusations, it was that she looked around for someone to say something & everyone was silent. #BB24,” the person tweeted.

Another person replied, “THANK YOU! That’s why Michael and Brittany and Joseph and all of them still piss me off.” But Taylor was quick to defend Joseph.

“Joseph was in the bathroom far away from any confrontation. Literally walked out once everything was already done,” the winner tweeted.

“As Taylor said. I will not further address this situation as of now and have yet to watch it. However, I will make it clear that by the time I exit the bathroom and become aware of the tension in the house, the situation had deescalated,” Joseph replied.

Daniel got what he wanted in the end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AivtF_0iGxcP6n00
Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Daniel said he didn’t want to talk to Taylor until the finale, and he got what he wanted. First, Taylor addressed this comment in her goodbye message to him for his eviction.

“Daniel, I‘ve never been happier to see somebody to walk their sorry a** out that door,” Taylor said. “Oh, and um, I guess your wish will come true. You don’t have to speak to me until finale night.”

Daniel was there on the finale night and claimed the season didn’t get boring without him after all. Taylor won the season.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Calls Slut-Shaming Fan ‘Tired’ and ‘Lazy’

Comments / 4

Related
Parade

'Big Brother 24's' Matthew Turner Responds to Comments on His "Passive" Gameplay

Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. Matthew Turner thrives in mess. And this is nothing against his house cleanliness or personal hygiene. But each of the thrift store owner's three times in power corresponded with some of the biggest moves of the season, with Turner left holding the key. Despite the chaos, Turner remained loyal to a select few "bros," most prominently Monte Taylor. And ultimately, it was by his closest ally's hand that Turner's game ended, taking up the last seat on this season's jury.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big Brother#Tattoos#Rob Has A Podcast#Reality Tv
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him.  His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity.  "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on."  Joe didn't add his own...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’

Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

196K+
Followers
116K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy