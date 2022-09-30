ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Lennon Said He and George Harrison Weren’t as ‘Stable’ as the Other Beatles

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In the early 1960s, John Lennon and George Harrison inadvertently took LSD for the first time. While they were disturbed to learn that they had taken a substance without their knowledge, they enjoyed the drug. They both began taking it frequently, but their bandmates Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney weren’t as sold on it. According to Lennon, this made them more stable than himself and Harrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzbV6_0iGxcOTI00
George Harrison and John Lennon |  Harry Thompson/Evening Standard/Getty Images

John Lennon and George Harrison tried LSD for the first time together

In 1965, Harrison and Lennon were having dinner at their dentist’s house when their host served coffee. Unbeknownst to them, the sugar cubes in the coffee were laced with LSD. Lennon was angry about this, but Harrison wasn’t sure what it meant. Along with their wives, they left the house and went to the Ad Lib Club.

“When we went to the club we thought it was on fire and then we thought it was a premiere, and it was just an ordinary light outside,” Lennon told Rolling Stone in 1971. “We thought, ‘S***, what’s going on here?’ We were cackling in the streets, and people were shouting ‘Let’s break a window,’ you know, it was just insane. We were just out of our heads.”

Lennon said the night was both horrifying and exhilarating.

“God, it was just terrifying, but it was fantastic,” he said. “I did some drawings at the time, I’ve got them somewhere, of four faces saying ‘We all agree with you!’ I gave them to Ringo, the originals. I did a lot of drawing that night. And then George’s house seemed to be just like a big submarine, I was driving it, they all went to bed, I was carrying on in it, it seemed to float above his wall which was 18 foot and I was driving it.”

John Lennon said the drug had an impact on himself and George Harrison

While all the members of The Beatles eventually tried LSD , Lennon said that he and Harrison used it the most.

“George [used it],” Lennon said. “In L.A. the second time we took it, Paul felt very out of it, because we are all a bit slightly cruel, sort of ‘we’re taking it, and you’re not .’ But we kept seeing him , you know. We couldn’t eat our food, I just couldn’t manage it, just picking it up with our hands. There were all these people serving us in the house and we were knocking food on the floor and all of that. It was a long time before Paul took it.”

According to Lennon, this made McCartney and Starr more grounded than himself and Harrison.

“So, I think George was pretty heavy on it; we are probably the most cracked,” Lennon said. “Paul is a bit more stable than George and I.”

He believed that McCartney and Starr regretted taking the drugs and didn’t take nearly the same enjoyment out of it as he and Harrison.

“I think LSD profoundly shocked him, and Ringo,” he said. “I think maybe they regret it.”

He said that LSD helped him rebuild his confidence

Lennon said that he eventually had to take a break from LSD because he was having too many bad trips . He explained that in the period he wasn’t taking it, he had broken down his ego and no longer felt as confident in himself. When he began using the drug again, Lennon said that he regained his ego.

“The next week I went to Derek’s with Yoko and we tripped again, and she filled me completely to realize that I was me and that’s it’s all right,” he said. “That was it; I started fighting again, being a loudmouth again and saying, ‘I can do this, f*** it, this is what I want, you know, I want it and don’t put me down.’ I did this, so that’s where I am now.”

RELATED: George Harrison Said LSD Ruined Fame for Him: ‘The Novelty Disappeared’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'

In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

196K+
Followers
116K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy