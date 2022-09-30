ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Von Furstenberg to speak in St. Louis

 4 days ago

Iconic fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg is coming to St. Louis for the St. Louis Fashion Fund's annual "Speaking of Fashion" speaker series. Susan Sherman, co-founder of the St. Louis Fashion Fund, told KMOX more.

The non-profit advocates for the 800 fashion businesses in St. Louis City and County, working with civic leaders on trying to bring additional businesses to the area. Sherman said Von Furstenberg's visit to St. Louis has been in the works for a long time.

"We've been working on this for one year. I mean, the woman is iconic, I sort of feel like it's the Queen's Jubilee, or something, her coming here," Sherman said. "But I think she really strikes a chord on so many different levels. Not only has she been in this industry, and relevant for 50 years, and it's a hard industry to be in and work in consistently for that long. But she also touches on, you know, women's rights and philanthropy and so much more with her foundation with her husband."

Sherman added that Von Furstenberg has been relevant across generations, and has especiaily been known for her iconic wrap dress that she created in Italy in her early 20s.

"It was something that you could wear at work, and then out to dinner, or cocktails or whatever that night, and in two years, she sold a million wrap dresses," she said. "I mean, she founded them in '74. But she's much more than that. But I think for some of us, that's what we remember."

Diane Von Furstenberg will be speaking in St. Louis at Washington University on October 12. Find more details here .

