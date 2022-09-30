ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

First seasonal flu cases confirmed in Flathead County

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
KALISPELL - Local health officials report a pair of flu cases have been reported in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports two type A influenza cases have been confirmed at that one person was hospitalized.

“Influenza is a serious illness because it can spread quickly and can cause severe outcomes in the high-risk population. This is why we encourage everyone to get their flu vaccination to protect yourself and others. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Community Health Services Supervisor Jillian Boll.

Health officials note that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

FCCHD also advises that vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, including:

  • People 65 years and older
  • Children younger than 5, but especially younger than 2 years old
  • People with certain chronic health conditions like asthma and COPD, diabetes (both type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurological conditions, and certain other health conditions
  • Pregnant women

Symptoms of the flu may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, and extreme tiredness. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children.

People usually become ill one to three days after being infected. Complications can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, and a worsening of other chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, and congestive heart failure.

FCCHD will be its annual influenza clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in the Expo Building. Face coverings are required for all individuals aged five and older.
Additional information can be obtained by calling 406-751-8110.

