Inclusive outdoors group Unlikely Hikers celebrates fall with hike at Dimple Dell

SANDY Utah — Gregory Packs and Unlikely Hikers are hiking at Dimple Dell at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, at the Wrangler Trail Head. Although the event was previously fully booked, a few spots have opened up for last-minute hikers.

Unlikely Hikers is a national “diverse, anti-racist, body-liberating outdoor community featuring the underrepresented outdoors person.” Their website reads :

“The outdoor industry and media has for too long displayed a very narrow definition of who is ‘outdoorsy’ that isn’t representative of most of us. Unlikely hikers is for adventurers who are plus-size and fat, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, queer, trans and non-binary, disabled, neurodivergent, and beyond. We don’t conflate these experiences, we explore and build community at their intersections.”

Unlikely Hikers is teaming up with Gregory Packs, who released the first-ever plus-size backpack collection in 2021. In a press release, Gregory Packs stated that its goal is “all about creating a more inclusive outdoors and sharing the incredible benefits of discovering and experiencing the outdoors.”

The Dimple Dell Hike will be on the Dry Creek Loop Trail, a 2.6-mile loop near Sandy, Utah. The event will include a happy hour from 2-4 p.m. after the hike.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter