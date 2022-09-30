MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

01-03-08-16-20

(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty)

Lucky For Life

05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)

Poker Lotto

3D-7D-4H-3S-4S

(3D, 7D, 4H, 3S, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Midday Daily 4

2-8-2-7

(two, eight, two, seven)

Daily 3

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Daily 4

0-9-0-9

(zero, nine, zero, nine)

Fantasy 5

03-08-09-31-38

(three, eight, nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

07-08-10-16-24-26-30-36-43-45-46-48-51-54-55-60-66-68-69-74-76-80

(seven, eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)

Mega Millions

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

Comments / 0

