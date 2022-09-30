MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
01-03-08-16-20
(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty)
Lucky For Life
05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)
Poker Lotto
3D-7D-4H-3S-4S
(3D, 7D, 4H, 3S, 4S)
Midday Daily 3
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
Midday Daily 4
2-8-2-7
(two, eight, two, seven)
Daily 3
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
Daily 4
0-9-0-9
(zero, nine, zero, nine)
Fantasy 5
03-08-09-31-38
(three, eight, nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
07-08-10-16-24-26-30-36-43-45-46-48-51-54-55-60-66-68-69-74-76-80
(seven, eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)
Mega Millions
16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Comments / 0