Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
Protesters continue demonstrating against homeless shelter expansion in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE — King County’s plans to expand a shelter near Seattle's Chinatown-International District would provide more space, a sobering center, and behavioral health support. However, some living nearby say there has not been enough community outreach and they have a lot of questions for the county. In the...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg coming to Seattle this week
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Seattle and Wenatchee this week, the Transportation Department announced Monday. Buttigieg will be in Washington state this Thursday and Friday to highlight investments in local infrastructure. The funds were part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. Often referred to as “Mayor Pete,” he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle
Seattle is not as much a destination for Italian food as it is for cuisines like seafood, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Even to this day, we can't quite find a classic chicken parm that hits right. But there are certainly plenty of excellent options to go out of your way for—from a Capitol Hill spot serving exceptional Piedmontese tajarin to a Beacon Hill standby cranking out crunchy fried suppli al telefono. Whether you're on a quest for a bowl of cacio e pepe chased by a spritz at the bar or want to book a special occasion meal weeks in advance, there's a restaurant full of semolina and tomato-based products for you. These are our favorite Italian restaurants in town.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
RELATED PEOPLE
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
KUOW
Why are you so worked up about Buoy?: Today So Far
The Seattle Kraken has a new mascot, a sea troll named Buoy. Not everyone is happy about it. But so what. Not everything is for you and that is OK. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 3, 2022. Let's get something out of the...
gohuskies.com
Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79
Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
markerzone.com
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend
Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
Comments / 1